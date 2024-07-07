Pumas has made a good start in the Liga MX Apertura 2024 tournament. The university team beat León on the first day of the competition at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.
The felines took the lead with a goal by Jorge Ruvalcaba in the 11th minute and an own goal by Luis Cervantes in the 26th. However, the most memorable postcard of this match is the goal scored by Guillermo Martínez.
The forward, who was part of the Mexican national team that played in the 2024 Copa América, showed that he is in great shape and that his call-up to El Tri was more than deserved.
After a throw-in, ‘Memote’ received the ball, positioned himself and turned around to unleash a very powerful shot from outside the area to beat goalkeeper Alfonso Blanco.
Although it is only the first day of the competition, this goal by Guillermo Martínez will undoubtedly compete to be the best of the Apertura 2024.
Pumas showed great form against an unknown León and is raising its hand to be one of the contenders for the Mexican soccer title.
Martínez, for his part, continues to raise his hand and demonstrate why he was called by Jaime Lozano to play with El Tri.
