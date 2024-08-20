Pagani Automobili returns to the Historic Minardi Day. The brand from San Cesario sul Panaro will be among the protagonists of the event dedicated to enthusiasts and collectors of Formula 1, single-seaters, prototypes, GTs and historic cars. The brand founded by Horatio Pagani will take part in the eighth edition of the event that will be held on August 24 and 25 at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, bringing four of its Hypercars to the Bologna track, three of which hold records on prestigious international circuits.

Two record-breaking Zondas

In particular, at the Historic Minardi Day there will be two Zondas, on static display, a Zonda S and a Zonda F, which have in common the fact that they have set record times on the famous Nürburgring track. The Zonda S, characterised by a Monte Carlo Grey livery and Cognac leather and nubuck interior, is part of the Pagani Automobili collection. In 2002, with a time of 7’44”, it set the new record for production cars on the Nordschleife lap in the classic 20.832 km configuration. It is an evolution compared to the previous model: more powerful, high-performance, efficient and precise. Also on display will be the Zonda F Coupé, which in 2007 brought the record time for production cars on the Nürburgring to an extraordinary 7’27”82. The letter ‘F’ is a tribute to Juan Manuel Fangio, Formula 1 legend and mentor to Horacio Pagani. The car features a two-tone livery with light grey exteriors and exposed carbon, and red leather interiors. The care for the interiors is careful and meticulous, as per Pagani tradition, and is expressed in the Nardi steering wheel, in the wood finishes and in the dashboard inspired by the principles of ancient watchmakers. The weight of the car, equal to 1,230 kg, is reduced to a minimum thanks to the use of titanium, aluminum and Inconel parts.

The Pagani Utopia

The exhibition is completed by the Utopia, a Hypercar that inaugurated the third season in the history of Pagani Automobili. Characterized by sinuous lines and inspired by the 1950s and 1960s, it maintains a strong personality that is unmistakably Pagani. It features the iconic four exhausts and a carbon monocoque, now further improved: even more resistant and even lighter thanks to the use of new composite materials such as Carbo-Titanium HP62-G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62. The design of the car is particularly efficient, without resorting to external appendages. Handling and stability are maximized, thanks to aerodynamic studies and sophisticated technology, which includes active aerodynamic systems, electronically controlled shock absorbers and double wishbone suspensions made of aerospace aluminum alloy. Its interiors rediscover the charm of analog instrumentation and offer the possibility of driving with a seven-speed manual transmission. The choice to favor lightness is reflected in the Pagani V12 biturbo, devoid of hybrid supports and heavy batteries, built by AMG to Pagani specifications. Production of the Utopia Coupé was limited to ninety-nine examples.

A Huayra Roadster BC on the track

During the event, a Huayra Roadster BC will race on the track, heir to the record-breaking season inaugurated with the Zonda. On September 4, 2020, this Hypercar recorded a time of 2’23”081 on the Spa Francorchamps circuit, setting a new world record for homologated road cars. From its conception, Horacio Pagani and his team knew that the Huayra Roadster BC project would be extremely challenging. The goal was to create the car that would lay the foundations for the future generation of Pagani Hypercars. This car has thus received several evolutions, starting with aerodynamic and technological upgrades. The debut of advanced composite materials, including Carbo-Titanium HP62 G2 and Carbo-Triax HP62, give the car an even more rigid monocoque. The Huayra Roadster BC project won the 27th edition of the Compasso d’Oro award established by ADI – Association for Industrial Design – in the “Design for mobility” category.