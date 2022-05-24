And the ministry stated in a statement that “the case belongs to a 29-year-old woman, a visitor to the country from West Africa, who is receiving the necessary medical care.”

The ministry assured members of society that “the health authorities are taking all necessary measures, including investigation, examination of contacts and follow-up.”

And she stressed that, “in cooperation with health authorities, they follow an epidemiological surveillance mechanism in accordance with the highest international practices to ensure sustainable efficiency and protect society from communicable diseases, and quickly discover cases and work to limit the local spread of all diseases and viruses, including monkeypox.”