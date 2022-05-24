After four years on hiatus, Yoshihiro Togashi revealed via Twitter that he was working on four new chapters for HUNTER X HUNTER. At the moment Togashi-san has not announced when these chapters will be released, however, he hinted at wanting to create others even if it is not clear whether it is a short or long-term job. Nothing less than thought of it to confirm the veracity of the tweets Yūsuke Murataauthor of One-Punch Man.

At the moment HUNTER X HUNTER it is in a continuous pause that has been going on since 2018, and before then there are many pause periods taken for the serialization of the work. We just have to wait for more information from the author or from Shueishawhich publishes the manga in Japan and which at the moment has not yet confirmed or denied its return.

と り あ え ず あ と 4 話。 pic.twitter.com/OwoB4ljp1x – 冨 樫 義 博 (@ Un4v5s8bgsVk9Xp) May 24, 2022

Source: Yoshihiro Togashi Street Anime News Network