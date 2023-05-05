It is already known that the relationship between the Colombian singer Shakira and the Spanish ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué, after 12 years of being together, it is still red hot.

And every day there are unexpected details, told by relatives of both, who make their careers in different ways.

(Clara Chía ‘loses her grief’: photos of Piqué’s girlfriend in Shakira’s old house) (James Rodríguez’s mother surprises with a pregnancy message from Daniela Ospina)

A different Piqué

Recently, images of the moments that Piqué spent with his children, Milan and Sasha, had been revealed.

Telemundo revealed an alleged serious incident between the Catalan and Tonino, Shakira’s brother.

“The news of the weekend is that Shakira supposedly had a strong fight with her ex and said discussion supposedly turned so violent that, apparently, Tonino, the singer’s brother, should have gone to blows with Piqué to defend her sister (…) The police had to intervene to stop this altercation and we must clarify that there is no police report, there is no official public report on said incident,” said the journalist.

The program of Ana Rose, who follows the information about Piqué and Shakira on a daily basis, has contacted the ex-player’s entourage to find out the veracity of this information that has been in the magnifying glass of the world media.

Well, some images of Piqué circulate on social networks in which he is dressed as a prince for a ‘spot’, next to a girl.

The photos have aroused singular admiration for the former soccer player, although he has also received criticism.

“Gerard Piqué dressed as a prince to make a spot. Impossible not to imagine him as the father of a girl,” says one of the messages.

(Ana María, the great cyclist who was run over by a mixer in Bogotá, died)

TOTALLY ADORABLE 🥰 Gerard Piqué dressed as a prince to make a spot 🤴 Impossible not to imagine him as the father of a girl 😍💕 pic.twitter.com/lzx331WAyb — ♥ FAN ACCOUNT ♥ Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué ♥ (@ClaGerFans) May 5, 2023

Sports