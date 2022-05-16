DAccording to SPD chairman Lars Klingbeil, the Bundestag will no longer deal with the so-called special assets of the Bundeswehr of 100 billion euros this week. That’s what Klingbeil said on Monday in Berlin. CDU leader Friedrich Merz blamed the Greens alone for this: “In my opinion (…) there is agreement between the CDU/CSU, SPD and FDP. But the Greens are not that far.” Green Party leader Omid Nouripour said there was no time pressure. “We don’t have endless time, we know that. But you don’t have to break it over your knee either.”

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced a special fund for the Bundeswehr with a volume of 100 billion euros, which is to be anchored in the Basic Law. The traffic light coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP also needs the approval of the Union. The CDU and CSU have set conditions for this.

This includes, for example, that the 100 billion should only be used to better equip the Bundeswehr. The Greens and the Foreign Office want to divert part of the money for other projects. However, the Foreign Office is rowing back further and further, so that an agreement is ultimately expected, according to negotiating circles.