Here is the video of the incident involving the fan of the Rome before the football match and went viral. On the occasion of the match Rome-Leicester the Roma player aboard a moped insults a bus of English fans from Leicester but collides with a stationary car, a Yaris, falling to the ground at the traffic lights.

These are the words he screamed before the impact: “To shit! you must die, tié, stock up ‘!“.

The ultrà was traveling aboard a rented electric scooter and fortunately the helmet protected him but he got up in pain. Another motorcyclist ran into him, creating a rear-end collision.

banner dedicated to the Roma fan who fell with his moped while shouting at the English of Leicester

The fact has become so viral the Fiorentina fans on the occasion of the Fiorentina-Rome of the championship have also dedicated a banner to him: “Grind the km .. overcome the obstacles .. except a Yaris!”

