Here is the video of the incident involving the fan of the Rome before the football match and went viral. On the occasion of the match Rome-Leicester the Roma player aboard a moped insults a bus of English fans from Leicester but collides with a stationary car, a Yaris, falling to the ground at the traffic lights.
These are the words he screamed before the impact: “To shit! you must die, tié, stock up ‘!“.
The ultrà was traveling aboard a rented electric scooter and fortunately the helmet protected him but he got up in pain. Another motorcyclist ran into him, creating a rear-end collision.
The fact has become so viral the Fiorentina fans on the occasion of the Fiorentina-Rome of the championship have also dedicated a banner to him: “Grind the km .. overcome the obstacles .. except a Yaris!”
