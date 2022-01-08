Imperia – Misadventure, fortunately without significant consequences, for two scouts got stuck on Mount Frontè, above Monesi, in the late afternoon.

During the descent the two encountered great difficulties due to the ice. After a few falls, unable to continue, they called for help.

On the spot, the Liguria mountain and speleological rescue, which helped the children to earn their way in collaboration with the firefighters.

It was the White Cross of Pornassio that transported the two to the hospital in Imperia. She complained of knee problems, he had a sore shoulder.