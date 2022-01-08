In the presidency of Petrobras for nine months, General Joaquim Silva e Luna arrived at the post by appointment of President Jair Bolsonaro, uncomfortable with the fuel readjustments in the previous administration. Presidential discomfort with the increases, however, still generates noise. For Silva e Luna, the problem is the thesis that fuel prices can be managed by the government. “What regulates the price is the market,” he said. “There are still people who believe, for misinformation or other reasons, that Petrobras should be responsible for the price reduction. She cannot afford to do that.” In this interview with Estadão/Broadcast, he points out a general lack of knowledge in relation to Petrobras, which, he stressed, “cannot make public policy”. Following are the main excerpts:

Mr. already talked about the lack of knowledge about Petrobras as a mixed capital company (state and publicly traded). Has changed?

It has changed, but there is still a lot of ignorance. There are still people who think that taxing the price of fuel is the solution. We saw what the experience of countries around us that did this gave us. What regulates the price is the market, particularly when it comes to commodities. This perception, at the decision levels, I think is consolidated. At the level of government, of the three Powers, this is already well established. It may be that society still doesn’t understand. We have made some videos in order to inform, to show that it is not just Petrobras, there are other elements that go into the composition of the fuel price, federal and state taxes, resale and distribution prices, so that they have a better understanding. Petrobras contributes when it becomes a healthy company and generates resources, which it transfers to the Union in the form of taxes, allowing for a greater amount of dividends to be paid to the Union. Petrobras has social responsibility and seeks to fulfill it. But it cannot do public policy. It puts resources in the hands of those who can do it.

As a mixed capital company, is the priority today more state-owned or as a publicly-held company?

She has to balance on top of the norm, the law. We had the breakdown of the oil monopoly, the Law of State-Owned Companies and the Law of Corporations, which says that Petrobras has to behave as a market, private company. There is even a way out: if the controlling shareholder wants to take any action, as happened in 2018, at the end of the Temer government, he has to indemnify the company. There are still people who believe, for misinformation or other reasons, that Petrobras should be responsible for the price reduction. She is not in a position to do that. In 2020, when Brent (oil) was very low, reaching US$ 13 (a barrel), Petrobras had a loss for three consecutive quarters, but had to follow the market price.

Mr. surprised in the dilemma of a company that has market obligations and, at the same time, is accountable to the government?

What was surprising was realizing that society, even at the government level, the Powers, did not understand that Petrobras could not make public policies. I received questions from journalists whether I was sorry to raise the price of gas when I knew the poor man was burning wood. I replied: “Of course it does, what affects society affects all of us. But this money is public, the company has to be accountable to the investor”. We are making a great effort not to pass on the volatility that occurs in the current situation. When a new value is structured, then Petrobras makes its change. As of August/September, we went 95 days without increasing the price of LNG; 85 without raising the price of diesel, 54 without raising the price of gasoline. Although in the period there was an almost weekly increase in pumps. We made a survey of 11 increases in gasoline throughout the year. At the pump, there were 34! Price changes that, although they looked like Petrobras, had nothing to do with the company.

Last year, President Bolsonaro even said that there would be a reduction in prices. This is complicated for the company, isn’t it?

The complicated thing is that, if there has to be a price change in the period, we get the impression that there was privileged information. There are a series of instruments that make it possible to monitor price fluctuations and assume that in such a period Petrobras can make a price adjustment. But no information comes out of the company.

Petrobras received criticism from the government itself for making such a high profit. How does it feel to receive this criticism?

Petrobras has to perform at its best. I believe that no one will want to hand over a company to be led by a team that does not give the best possible result. And what Petrobras did was that. First, it focused heavily on its core asset, exploration, production and refining, putting its refineries at the highest possible utilization factor. We managed to have high productivity and, consequently, a high result. We divested something, but it wasn’t big, around R$ 6 billion. Of course, the price of fuel has an influence on this. But it is important to say that none of the profit stays in Petrobras’ vault. It has three destinations: either new investments, or debt payment, or dividend payment. We paid dividends of R$27 billion to the Federal Government alone and, in taxes, R$220 billion to the Federal Government, States and Municipalities. So we return the profit to society.

Petrobras changed its compensation policy. Is the expectation to distribute higher dividends this year?

That’s our expectation. And we made sure to make that commitment clear. First, to make it clear to our shareholders, to our investors, that the dividend is not a surplus of cash, it is not what is left over. It is a company responsibility. She has responsibility to the investor. And if he wasn’t paying the amount that should have been paid before, it was because he didn’t have it, because he was paying debt. Now that this debt is at a healthy level, the shareholder can consider that, having cash available after making the investment, the other destination of the resource is to pay dividends. We imagine each quarter to be paying dividends, yes.

Will pre-salt production be anticipated due to the energy transition?

That’s right: the word anticipate can be said. Because investment in this area, we know, takes 20, 30 years. We are not starting the 15 platforms (announced for the pre-salt) right now. Eight or nine are already in the hiring phase for a more immediate return. Our great effort is to produce production at the lowest possible cost, so that, even if there is a reduction in the price of oil, we can stay in the left price range.

