The central government continues with its idea of ​​installing a plaque in the Royal Post Office remembering its past as the General Directorate of Security, in Franco’s time. A place where many people were imprisoned and tortured. The regional Executive, however, refuses to allow the property that is now its headquarters to be resignified in this way, and that is why it raised allegations regarding this proposal, which have now been rejected by Moncloa, as reported by the minister spokesperson, Pilar Alegría. , at the press conference of the Council of Ministers. Everything indicates that this issue, like others, will end up in court, facing the central and regional executives.

The Government of Pedro Sánchez wants this emblematic building to become a Place of Democratic Memory and for that purpose it proposes installing a plaque on it that remembers its past as the headquarters of the DGS in Franco’s time. But the regional government opposes it, arguing that it only occupied this activity for 15 percent of its total useful life, while it has also been the Post Office or, since democracy, the seat of the regional Executive.

For this reason, he wanted to stop it by raising allegations against the central government’s proposal. Some allegations that have now been rejected. After that, the next step is to go to court, as he had already pointed out at the time, pointing out that the measure could involve interference by the central government in its powers. A matter that could end up being settled in the Constitutional Court.

The Government spokesperson and Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Sports, Pilar Alegría, rejected this Tuesday in the press conference after the Council of Ministers the arguments presented by Ayuso to reject the installation of this plaque, since they understand that “not “There is no violation of regional powers” to declare the Royal Post Office a place of democratic memory.









The Government thus responds to the request of incompetence made by the Community of Madrid, and has insisted that it “maintains the file.”

Fuentes de Sol have announced that it will be the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in person who will respond tomorrow to this measure by the central government. It will do so after the meeting of the regional government council, which will take place on Wednesday.

But in addition to the measures that may be taken, or the political response that is given, the regional Executive has also already taken actions to try to shield the headquarters of the regional Presidency. Specifically, within the Omnibus Law, approved in the last plenary session of 2024 with the votes of PP.

This law gave the green light to measures to improve public management at the local and regional level of the Community of Madrid, which includes a popular amendment to reinforce the protection of the Royal Post Office and prevent it from being put a plate without authorization from the Community.