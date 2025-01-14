This weekend, the first numbered event of the UFC in this 2025 season arrives. And it will not be just any evening, as it has two titles at stake and various fights that will determine the future of some of the great protagonists of the international panorama of the mixed martial arts (MMA). Without going any further, the future of Ilia Topuria depends on the main event of UFC 311, in which UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev seeks a new defense of his title against challenger Arman Tsarukyan.

Additionally, in the co-main event of UFC 311, the Topurias’ friend and bantamweight champion, Merab Dvalishbili, will try to retain his belt against Khabib’s cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, undoubtedly a poster that many great fighters will be paying attention to. See what’s next in their careers. But returning to the main fight, Makhachev has a major challenge against Tsarukyan, in what is a rematch of that fight they fought in 2019 and in which the Armenian was just making his debut in the American company and put the Dagestan player in serious trouble.

Topuria, who is waiting to sign his next fight, which will most likely be fought in April against Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title held by the Spanish-Georgian, has been trying to create a rivalry with Makhachev for a long timein order to attack the lightweight belt, a higher weight division. Although the one from Dagestan stated, on several occasions, that he was already “tired” of fighting with “short men”, referring to the fact that he defended the lightweight title against Volkanovski twice, the reality is that it would be one of the two biggest fights that can be scheduled in the UFC today.

Thus, in an interview with the American streamer Adin Ross, Makhachev left the door open to a possible confrontation against Topuria, accepting the challenge launched a long time ago by the Spanish-Georgian. «I’m not saying no. If I clean up my division, if people want, if Dana (White) wants… Why not? “I can do it, it’s easy”Makhachev told the Boca Raton (Florida) content creator. As it is, we will have to wait for what happens this Saturday at UFC 311, but, if it happens, it will be one of those fights that would paralyze the world.