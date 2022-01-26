The free demo for PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch from Monarkthe new JRPG from FuRyu and NIS America hitting stores next month.

You can download the Monark demo for Nintendo Switch from the console’s eShop, while the PS4 version is available at this address and the PS5 one from here. For the occasion, NIS America has released a new trailer, which gives us an overview of the game and the contents available in the demo.

Monark is a Japanese RPG made by the authors of Lost Dimension and The Caligula Effect in which a group of students must face the dangers of the Otherworld to discover the secrets behind their university, the Shin Mikado Academy. To find out more, we recommend reading our Monark preview.

“How far will you go to save the people you love?” Reads the official synopsis. “Will you be able to face the pitfalls that surround you? Will you be able to face yourself?”

“Your world plunged into madness when a mysterious and deadly mist surrounded Shin Mikado Academy. To save your friends, you decided to enter the Otherworld, a demon-inhabited dimension beyond our plane of reality.”

“Within this enigmatic realm, you must learn how to use your Authority of Vanity and summon a battalion of creatures whose powers derive from their master’s Ego.”

Monark will be available on PS5, PS4, PC and Nintendo Switch starting in February 25 in Europe.