FuRyu And Historia announced the imminent arrival in Japan of a demo for the console version of the highly anticipated MONARK.

This particular trial version will be available starting from 8 October on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Although the two software houses have not revealed the contents of the demo, we know that the save data can be used within the full game making us assume that thanks to it we will be able to try the first hours of the game. At the moment there is no information regarding the release of the demo in the West.

Looking forward to learning more I remind you that MONARK will be released in Europe in early 2022 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find out more details about the game in our previous article.

Source: FuRyu, Historia Street Gematsu