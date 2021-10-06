The mere suggestion that the Dutch government would lower taxes on fuel always causes hilarity in the reactions on the site and on Facebook. And some extra work for us to remove the comments that are not suitable for little people who are na sesame street have to go to bed. For the time being, the Dutch excise duties on fuel are not going down yet, but perhaps the Netherlands can borrow a liter of inspiration from France.

In France, the Minister of Finance is considering lowering the tax on fuel, the ANP reports. “We must leave all doors open and be ready to act if necessary to temporarily protect the purchasing power of French people. We are ready to contain the prices of petrol and diesel if they continue to rise sharply,” said Minister Bruno Le Maire on French radio. ‘We don’t want it to get as far as in the Netherlands’, he adds. Okay, we made that last one up ourselves.

How expensive is gasoline in France?

According to the ANWB, you currently pay an average of 1,586 euros for a liter of Euro 95 in France. Diesel costs an average of 1.477 euros per liter there. If you want to compare apples with apples: the same table puts the Netherlands at 1,856 euros for a liter of Euro 95 and 1,491 euros for a liter of diesel. It should be noted that France was originally a huge diesel country – six years ago, 80 percent of cars were still diesel. Today, 30 percent of new sales there are still diesel.

In the Netherlands also the proposal to lower the tax on fuel

Earlier this year, Olaf Sleijpen, director of De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), already suggested a reduction in Dutch excise duties. Not necessarily because of the current increase in price, but because of the CO2 tax that may be coming for suppliers of petrol and diesel. ‘The Dutch economy can handle this very well and it ensures a more level playing field,’ he said at the time. We bet that almost everyone here is in favor of slightly lowering the tax.