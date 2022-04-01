A mother cat had died in a car accident. A woman resident of the area, who had learned of the tragic news and knew that she had had children, went to look for them, asking for help from rescuers. Volunteers found the hypothermic and dirty kittens, in need of immediate help. And they have did everything to be able to keep them alive.

Photo source from Instagram

The kindhearted woman discovered that a mother cat who had seen her kittens suckle had been hit by a car. And so she went in search of her of hers litterbut it took several days after the incident to find and track down the whereabouts of hiding.

The kittens were not in good health. The woman immediately took them home to take care of them. At a certain point, however, despite her best intentions, she no longer knew what to do. So she contacted Caroline Grace, a volunteer from Saving One Lifean animal rescue center based in Pheonix, Arizona.

Caroline she immediately went to take care of the kittens, who were really in critical condition, but were still fighting for their lives. They were fighters. Even though their health conditions were truly terrifying.

The kittens were full of urine and feces. One kitten had a beginning of pneumonia. And another had an umbilical infection and was struggling to keep breathing.

Photo source from Instagram

The volunteer spent many hours keeping the kittens warm, providing them with all the necessary care.

Photo source from Instagram

They were hypothermic and needed 24/7 attention. She also had to give them a flea bath because they had everything and more in their matted fur.