The UMU professor and nutritionist, Marta Garaulet, has sought, together with Rafael Ansón, the ‘simplicity’ of food. In her new book ‘Simplicity’ she travels through the concepts of satisfaction, solidarity and sustainability to form a complete guide in which healthy and tasty food is the protagonist.

‘Simplicity’ advocates “the taste of food without abandoning simplicity”, two essential concepts for healthy eating, explains the author; she who, in addition, reveals that “in order to follow a classic and healthy Mediterranean diet they have to make it easy for us”, something that, according to Marta Garaulet, should start at the supermarket.

The book, made up of ten chapters, presents a journey through sustainable eating, how to listen to our body, batch cooking and the shopping list: “with only 20 foods you can already eat healthily,” says Garaulet. Learning to eat well is a complex task with the constant interference of ultra-processed food and the frenetic pace of life, says Ansón; but this does not mean that it has to be difficult to draw up a list of healthy foods, which combined in a “simple and feasible” way, achieve a lasting diet, explains the UMU professor.

For this reason, one of the slogans of ‘Simplicity’ is “to obtain pleasant and delicious results” because, otherwise, “we will not be able to maintain habits over time and we will end up resorting to fast food options”, Garaulet assures.

Garaulet, also an expert in chronobiology, provides keys to adapt food to the rhythms of day to day, through, for example, the use of intense light in the morning or the adaptation of light at night, among others.

To achieve a good state of health, it is important to dine correctly, declares the nutrition specialist: “dinners are what we do worst, due to fatigue and lack of time, that is why it is important to simplify both the ingredients and the preparations”, although without losing creativity and the pleasure of tasting them, he says.

Among the 200 pages of the book are included 44 varied recipes for all meals of the day, as well as a section for haute cuisine, “which can also be ‘Simplicity'”, says the UMU nutritionist.