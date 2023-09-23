Assessment by BNDES economist, Marcelo Trindade; says that target set for 2033 should only be met in 2040

The economist of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) Marcelo Trindade stated that investments of R$ 31.5 billion per year are needed to achieve the goal of universalization of the basic sanitation system by 2033. He warned, however, that the average from 2008 to 2021 was just over half of that. Therefore, he assumes that the goal will be achieved later, by 2040.

The statement was made at a public hearing of the Urban Development Commission from the Chamber of Deputies. The event discussed the regulatory framework for basic sanitation on Thursday (September 21, 2023).

According to the economist, more than half of the investments in drinking water and sewage collection and treatment from 2016 to 2020 were concentrated in the 3 companies in São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Paraná. He also explained that it is difficult for other companies to present projects and seek credits.

The director of the Abcon (National Association of Private Concessionaires of Public Water and Sewage Services), Percy Soares Neto, said that, if the current rate of investment is maintained, the universalization of drinking water will only come in 2091 and sewage, in 2060.

Marcelo Trindade highlighted, however, that BNDES is helping metropolitan regions and states with concession projects, public-private partnerships and privatizations, which should reach 30% of the deficit. He stated that the models should vary depending on the situation.

“The new framework brought this agenda to the national agenda. Many companies that were not concerned with universalization now have to worry. This was an invaluable contribution. Now, we need to do this with a diversity of models. For a simple reason, there is no point in forcing it to be either the public model or the private model. This depends on the decision of each state and its legislative assemblies.”he declared.

Questioned by the deputy Max Lemos (PDT-RJ) on the privatization of Sabesp (Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo), Marcelo Trindade said that the company is one of the “crown jewels” and it should not be privatized now, this being the state government’s decision. According to him, the company will attract many investors and make it difficult for other systems to capitalize.

SMALL MUNICIPALITIES

The general coordinator of Budget and Finance of the Ministry of CitiesJamaci Avelino, said that, with the issuance of new decrees that regulate the regulatory framework for basic sanitation, the government believes that it will be possible to unlock projects, helping small municipalities.

The decrees set a deadline for current service providers to prove their economic capacity to meet the universalization goals. Furthermore, they made it more difficult for public companies to provide services without bidding in metropolitan regions.

Representative Max Lemos asked the guests for more details about the problems that municipalities have been facing in adapting to the legislation. “Where we have a problem today, where we have a contract that does not comply with the legislation. So that we can understand how we help”he said.

In the last 3 years, according to Percy Soares Neto, 28 auctions were held in the sanitation area in 17 States with R$98 billion in contracted investments and grants. Private operators would already be serving 24% of the population.

With information from Chamber Agency.