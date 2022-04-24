Cairo (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Abdel Fattah El Sisi, President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, and His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, King of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, discussed, yesterday in Cairo, brotherly relations and various aspects of Cooperation and joint action and ways of developing and enhancing them for the benefit of their brotherly countries and peoples.

Mohammed bin Zayed in an interview with the Egyptian President and the King of Jordan (Photo by Rashid Al-Mansoori, Hamad Al-Kaabi)

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi congratulated His Majesty King Abdullah II on the success of his recent surgery, wishing him continued health and wellness, while His Majesty expressed his thanks and appreciation for the good brotherly feelings expressed by His Highness. His Excellency the Egyptian President, wishing them health and happiness.

The leaders – in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs – exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, praying to God Almighty to prevail in goodness, stability and peace for the Arab and Islamic nations and the peoples of the whole world.

Mohamed bin Zayed, the Egyptian President and the King of Jordan during the meeting

The meeting dealt with strengthening joint Arab action, and the importance of mutual coordination in light of the challenges and crises that the Arab region is witnessing and threatening its security and stability.

The leaders touched on the developments taking place in the city of Jerusalem and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing the need to stop any practices that violate the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and change the current situation, in addition to avoiding escalation and calming the situation.

The leaders stressed the region’s need for peace, stability and joint cooperation in order to activate the paths of peace and development, and to advance its wheels at various levels, in order to achieve the aspirations of the peoples of the region for progress and prosperity.

Mohamed bin Zayed and the Egyptian President during the reception in the presence of Mansour bin Zayed

During their fraternal meeting, the leaders reviewed a number of issues and the latest regional and international developments, and exchanged views on them, especially the war in Ukraine and its repercussions on the humanitarian and economic levels, calling on all concerned parties to make maximum efforts to settle the conflict by giving priority to diplomacy, and through dialogue and negotiations to ensure To restore security and stability in the region, and expressed their concern about the worsening humanitarian situation accompanying the crisis, and the need to address it by reaching an urgent political solution.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the continuation of Arab consultation and coordination is at the heart of the UAE’s orientation, and its firm belief that joint Arab action in issues of security, stability and prosperity represents the basis for the region’s success in facing the challenges surrounding it, in addition to building on the available opportunities. His Highness stressed that the UAE continues its efforts to enhance Arab cooperation for the good of the countries and peoples of the region.

Mohamed bin Zayed upon his arrival in Cairo and Sisi in the forefront of his future in the presence of Mansour bin Zayed

For his part, the Egyptian President welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Abdullah II as dear guests of his country, expressing his appreciation for the close and historical relations that bring together the three countries at the official and popular levels.

He stressed Egypt’s aspiration to enhance constructive cooperation with the UAE and Jordan, and to launch together towards broad horizons of strategic partnership that establishes extended relations, achieve common interests and are in the interest of promoting joint Arab action, especially in light of the great challenges the region is witnessing, as well as economic and social crises. arising from multiple regional and international developments.

Mohamed bin Zayed, the Egyptian President and the King of Jordan during the meeting

The Egyptian President hosted an Iftar banquet attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Abdullah II.

The banquet was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and H.E. Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, diplomatic advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Excellency Humaid Obaid Khalifa Abu Shabs, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, and Her Excellency Maryam Khalifa Al Kaabi, the State’s ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Mohamed bin Zayed and the Egyptian President upon his arrival in Cairo, in the presence of Mansour bin Zayed and Sultan Al Jaber

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, arrived in Cairo yesterday, on a fraternal visit to the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt. His Excellency Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, was at the forefront of receiving His Highness upon his arrival and the accompanying delegation at Cairo International Airport, along with a number of ministers and senior Egyptian officials.

Mansour bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed, and Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun

During a short break in the VIP lounge at the airport, the Egyptian President welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation, and they exchanged cordial conversations that express the depth of the brotherly relations that unite the two countries and their brotherly peoples. His Highness is accompanied during the visit by a delegation that includes: His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to His Highness the President of the State, His Excellency Humaid Obaid Khalifa Abu Shabs, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, and Maryam Khalifa Al Kaabi, the State’s Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

Mansour bin Zayed, Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed, and Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun

Mohamed bin Zayed: Joint coordination and enhanced cooperation

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said on Twitter: “I was pleased to meet my brother, His Excellency Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and my brother, His Majesty King Abdullah II in Cairo. We discussed joint coordination and strengthening cooperation in various fields to serve our countries.” the region and consolidates the foundations of peace and stability in it.”