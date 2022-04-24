Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, praised the achievements and efforts of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah headed by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah for 23 years, during which the Council contributed to strengthening government work and upgrading its services to achieve The goals and vision of the emirate.

This came during his attendance at the council meeting after its new formation, which was held yesterday evening in the office of His Highness, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Vice President The Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, during his conversation with members of the Executive Council in its new formation, stressed the role of the Council in the renaissance of the emirate, by discussing all governmental issues, coordinating between all federal and local authorities, and issuing the necessary decisions to organize government work, and provide services and necessary needs for members of society.

His Highness stressed the diversity and integration of efforts in all sectors, and work to develop government agencies and institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, in order to provide a decent life for citizens and residents of Sharjah.

His Highness said: The announcement and establishment of a number of new departments and institutions comes as a guarantee to provide the required support and solutions to the various challenges facing citizens and customers, and explained that all departments have personal follow-up from His Highness to find out the needs of the community and follow up on all matters related to services and community requirements in Sharjah.

His Highness referred to the establishment of the Fisheries Authority to take care of fishermen, provide what they need to develop their businesses, and provide all forms of direct financial support and marketing for their products, which contributes to increasing the number of people who pursue this important profession for its contribution to providing healthy food for people.

On the establishment of the Department of Agriculture and Livestock, His Highness explained that it comes within an integrated plan that Sharjah is working on to provide healthy food for members of society, indicating that it will take care of vegetables and other crops, such as wheat, as well as raising animals and poultry, and establishing food factories from cheese, dairy and others.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah pointed to the importance of the Municipal Affairs Department in caring for the interests of citizens, as it is the link between the Executive Council and members of society, to provide integrated solutions to people, and to avoid overlaps in terms of reference, stressing the need to listen to and understand people’s observations and communicate them to the relevant authorities.

His Highness reviewed the great steps and ongoing projects in the vital sectors in all regions of the emirate, in the eastern and central regions, such as electricity and water, stressing that the emirate is able to meet the needs of society from each of them, and said that it seeks to provide more reserves, according to well-studied scientific plans.

Regarding housing projects, His Highness referred to the continuous efforts in various regions of the emirate to provide many housing projects in the new areas, pointing out that the establishment of the Sharjah housing program will complete all projects.

government departments

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah addressed the roles of a number of government departments in order to achieve social stability, support the family in Sharjah, and ensure a decent life for all members of society. At the conclusion of his speech, His Highness stressed the role of all Sharjah government departments, bodies and institutions in working to provide solutions to the various challenges facing members of society, and working to provide distinguished services. For his part, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, valued the continuous interest and support of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah throughout its career, which contributed to achieving its goals and developing government work. His Highness, the Crown Prince of Sharjah, said: “Your Highness, on my behalf and on behalf of my brothers and sisters, members of the Executive Council, said, we thank your Highness for honoring us, and for the trust you have given us, and we pledge to Your Highness to implement your directives and do more for the good of Sharjah and its people.” His Highness the Chairman of the Executive Council welcomed the new members of the Council, wishing them success in performing their duties, and contributing with the Council to achieving the emirate’s vision. Prior to the meeting of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah had signed a number of Emiri decrees concerned with establishing a number of government agencies, appointing heads for them, restructuring the Executive Council and naming its members.