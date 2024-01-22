Today, Monday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, visited the “World of Coffee – Dubai 2024” exhibition in its third session at the Dubai World Trade Center, according to what was reported by the Dubai Government Media Office on X platform (formerly Twitter).

More than 1,650 international, regional and local companies and brands participate in the exhibition.

Yesterday, Sunday, the activities of the third session of the “World of Coffee – Dubai 2024” exhibition began.