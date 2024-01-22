Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/22/2024 – 12:09

The government's new industrial policy, called “New Industry Brazil”, will have R$300 billion available for financing until 2026. The launch will be this Monday, the 22nd.

Part of this resource, R$106 billion, had already been announced at the first meeting of the National Industrial Development Council (CNDI) in July last year. Now, the government is incorporating R$194 billion into the amount, coming from different sources of resources.

The new industrial policy aims to boost national development until 2033, according to the Executive. The resources will be managed by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), Finep and Embrapii.

The amounts will be made available through specific lines, non-refundable or refundable, in addition to resources through the capital market, in alignment with the objectives and priorities of the missions to promote national neo-industrialization.

The program to be launched this Monday foresees the articulation of several State instruments, such as special credit lines, regulatory and intellectual property actions, in addition to a public works and purchasing policy, with incentives for local content, to stimulate the productive sector.

The policy also makes use of new funding instruments, such as the development credit line (LCD), and a framework of new policies – such as the regulated carbon market and the green taxonomy.

“The new policy seeks to directly improve people's daily lives, stimulate productive and technological development, increase the competitiveness of Brazilian industry, guide investment, promote better jobs and boost the country's qualified presence in the international market”, informed the government.

The text of the “New Industry Brazil” will be delivered to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva this Monday, at an event at Palácio do Planalto.

The policy was produced over the second half of last year by members of the CNDI, which is led by the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services (Mdic), and is made up of 20 ministries, the BNDES and 21 entities representing civil society. , the productive sector and workers. In this context, goals were defined for each of the six missions that guide efforts until 2033. To achieve each goal, there are priority areas for investment and a set of proposed actions.

“Another front of action for Nova Indústria Brasil is the reduction of bureaucracy to improve the business environment. There are 41 projects, 17 of which will be carried out over the next two years by the CNDI. The objective is to face some of the main challenges presented by the productive sector, in a public consultation carried out by the MDIC, to increase the productivity and competitiveness of Brazilian companies and improve the environment for productive investments.”

Priorities and goals

As anticipated by Political Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system), the government establishes in the new policy programs and instruments to pursue the six missions established by the CNDI last year.

They are: sustainable and digital agro-industrial chains for food, nutritional and energy security; resilient health-industrial economic complex to reduce SUS vulnerabilities and expand access to health; sustainable infrastructure, sanitation, housing and mobility for productive integration and well-being in cities; digital transformation of the industry to increase productivity; bioeconomy, decarbonization and energy transition and security to guarantee resources for future generations; and, finally, technologies of interest to national sovereignty and defense.

Among the goals set by 2033, the government plans, for example, to achieve 70% mechanization of family farming establishments, supplying at least 95% of the market with nationally produced machinery and equipment.

For the “green” mission, the Executive wants to reduce CO2 emissions by 30% due to the added value of Industry, and apply the share of biofuels in the transport energy matrix by 50%.