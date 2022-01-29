Picture 13.png

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the German pavilion in the “Sustainability” area of ​​Expo 2020 Dubai under the slogan “Germany Forum”, which is one of the largest international pavilions participating in this session.

During the visit, His Highness stressed the importance of the German participation in the exhibition, with its global experiences in the field of future solutions, innovations and discoveries that the world has witnessed over the past decades. In which everyone is well, development and growth, His Highness indicated that the UAE, with its capabilities and expertise in various fields, will be supportive of all ideas that will bring happiness to societies and change people’s lives for the better from the land of the Emirates.

His Highness, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Supreme Chairman of the Aviation Group The Emirates, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the various sections of the pavilion, which includes laboratories for energy, the city of the future and biodiversity, through which dozens of German innovations that serve to enhance sustainability are presented, most notably solar cells for energy generation and sustainable food production technologies, As well as ideas related to giant cities of the future, while the pavilion is distinguished by engaging its visitors in experiences that bring them closer to the idea of ​​sustainability through practical coexistence.

The German pavilion, which is located in the “Sustainability” area, mimics the design of the campus, in an embodiment of the ideas it contains, and focuses mainly on science, knowledge, technological development, the research and innovation environment, with an interest in employing digital technologies and artificial intelligence on a large scale.



