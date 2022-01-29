Rosstat disclosed data on the population of Russia at the end of 2021 – as of January 1, 2022, the number of inhabitants of the country amounted to 145,478,097 people. Writes about it TASS with reference to service data.

According to the Federal State Statistics Service, the population has decreased from 146.2 million people. At the same time, it is clarified that these indicators do not take into account information collected during the last census.

The natural loss in 2021 in Russia amounted to 1.04 million people. At the same time, 1.4 million babies were born in the country, and 2.44 million Russians died.

Earlier in January, Rosstat disclosed data on mortality in Russia in 2021. Thus, it became known that mortality in 2021 increased by 15.1 percent due to COVID-19, while the birth rate decreased by 2.3 percent.