His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, announced this evening, Thursday, that the UAE has ranked 11th in the world among the countries exporting goods, according to a report of the World Trade Organization.

His Highness wrote on Twitter, “In a new report by the World Trade Organization, the UAE contributed 2.4% of the world’s exports of goods, as it exported goods to the world at a value of $599 billion in 2022, with a growth of 41% over the previous year, and to be ranked 11th in the world among countries.” world exporter of commodities.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, “According to the World Trade Organization, the UAE’s transactions of goods and services amounted to $1.27 trillion in 2022, with a surplus in our favor of $233 billion.”

His Highness concluded by saying, “The coming year in 2023 is more beautiful, greater, and greater. We are an economic country… and our national priorities are economic… and our relations with countries will remain based on developing the economy with all peoples.”

– HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) April 6, 2023