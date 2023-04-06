As you know, technology always advances constantly, this goes more to the side of electronic devices that make our day-to-day life easier, and these are clearly cell phones. And despite the fact that there are already quite modern models, there are people who do not want to move, either for economic reasons or simply for comfort.

However, Manzana It is a company that does not take this detail into account, and for this reason, there will be some models of its line of phones that will no longer have access to certain functions in a few more months. This is something that had already been announced previously, this with applications such as they can be from WhatsApp and some more.

Among the changes that arrive is the prohibition of access to the apps store, siri And till Maps, since with all the updates, the components of old models can no longer run them. So, before long the people who have iPhone 5, 6 and 6S they will begin to notice that they can no longer enter more than things like Safari.

When we mention a short time, we mean that it is basically nothing, as reported by media such as techradar, this will begin to apply from next May. That would be a way to force users to renew themselves in terms of technology, since it will not be long before we see the announcement of iPhone 15.

Via: techradar

Editor’s note: Sooner or later it had to happen, so users are going to have to update, it is not necessary to go for the latest existing model, but at least iPhone 11 or 12 would be fine. There is also the alternative that does not follow the main line of these products, that is, the SE models from Apple.