Dubai (Union)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced the annual results of the work of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives for the year 2021, where the total number of beneficiaries from various initiatives, projects, programs and campaigns implemented by various Institutions and initiatives involving 91 million people in 97 countries. The total volume of the Foundation’s spending amounted to 1.1 billion dirhams on various humanitarian, relief, development, community, knowledge, cultural, sports and empowerment initiatives. Despite the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, which continued its pressing repercussions on the economic and service sectors globally during the year 2021, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives was able to increase the number of beneficiaries of its initiatives by 8 million people compared to the results of 2020, and to expand the provision of its programs And its relief and community initiatives, campaigns and projects to include 15 additional countries compared to the number of countries it covered in 2020, thus confirming its position that it has established over the years as the largest regional system for humanitarian, relief, development and community work.

The announcement of the results of the business report of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, as part of a special event in the Al Shindagha Council in Dubai, during which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum chaired the meeting of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Board Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President and Chief Executive of Emirates Airlines, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, member of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Secretary General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and a number of members of the Board of Trustees and executives of the Foundation.

Answer the call of humanity

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said in a post on Twitter: “Today I chaired the annual meeting of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives… We reviewed the business report for the year 2021… The total beneficiaries were 91 million people in 97 countries… During the two years of the epidemic crisis… Our total expenditure was 2.3 billion dirhams… and my humanitarian team was up to the responsibility.” His Highness added: “Proud of 145,000 volunteers who cooperated with us in 2021 to accomplish our humanitarian, community, health and educational work.. Proud of Noor Dubai, which reached 33 million beneficiaries.. Proud of the reading challenge, which reached 22 million students.. Proud of Dubai Cares.. and Watering the Emirates.. And our charitable relief organization.. with our awards, and our community, knowledge and humanitarian conferences.. and we will be more generous, God willing…” His Highness added: “Today, you honored our contributors to the one billion meals campaign.. the largest campaign to feed food in fifty countries around the world.. the UAE is a phrase About a large humanitarian team that carries goodness to human beings, all human beings.. May Allah accept from us and you good deeds. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum reviewed the most important stations and achievements of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in the year 2021 through 35 institutions and initiatives under its umbrella. .

A more stable future for humanity

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives has become an integrated system to empower individuals and societies, based on Mohammed bin Rashid’s vision that humanitarian work is An investment in a more stable and prosperous future for humanity.”

His Highness affirmed that “building the human being is the basis for the well-being of societies… and this is the message of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives, which it translates into its programmes, projects and strategic partnerships.”

His Highness added: “The annual achievements of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives, with the support of Mohammed bin Rashid and the efforts of its staff and volunteers, have become a symbol of the UAE’s commitment to man and humanity.”

Institutionalizing humanitarian work

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, said: “The success of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s global initiatives in reaching more than 91 million people around the world in just one year, in light of challenges and obstacles. imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, would not have been achieved without the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which focused on the need to institutionalize humanitarian work and launch sustainable initiatives, projects and programmes.

His Excellency stated that “the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation builds today on the successes it has achieved in a few years, by designing and implementing qualitative initiatives, enhancing its capabilities and expertise, continuing innovation in humanitarian, relief and development work and strengthening its pillars, thus consolidating the leadership of the UAE in this sector.” vitality on the world stage.

Appreciation and honor

The launch event of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Business Report for the year 2021 included a review of the most prominent achievements, as well as highlighting influential stories of beneficiaries of initiatives around the world.

The event also witnessed a presentation of a summary of the “Billion Meals” initiative, the largest of its kind in the world to provide food support to the poor and needy in 50 countries, as well as the unveiling of the “Humanitarian Team” mural, which includes pictures of all institutions affiliated with the “Initiatives of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International”, where His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum signed the mural, in a gesture of appreciation from His Highness for the efforts of the teams working in the Foundation, including employees and volunteers, and their dedication and dedication to their work.

As part of the event, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored the major donors of the “One Billion Meals” initiative and its partners, who play an active role in achieving the humanitarian goals of the initiative in providing a food safety net that extends from the UAE to those most in need of help. The list of honored donors included: Mohammed bin Rashid Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai World, Khalaf Al Habtoor, Azizi Real Estate Development, Al Rostamani Group, Tiger Group, Emirates Islamic, Abdul Qader Al Sankari, Dubai Duty Free, and Mohammed Ibrahim Obaidullah, Emirates Group, Aldar Properties, Mubadala Investment Company, Abdul Wahed Al Rostamani Group, Hussain Sajwani – Damac Charitable Foundation, ADQ Holding, Dar Al Ber Association and ADNOC, and Dubai Islamic Bank.

The list of honored partners also included: Etisalat, du, Abu Dhabi Police, Roads and Transport Authority, and Emirates Auctions.

The meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and the launch event of the Foundation’s business report for the year 2021 were attended by: Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Chairman of Dubai Cares, and His Excellency Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation His Excellency Abdullah Al Basti, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Sports Creativity, Daoud Al Hajri, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Food Bank Foundation, and Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Noor Dubai Foundation Ibrahim Mohammed Bu Melha, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, and Jamal bin Huwaireb, Executive Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation was launched in 2015 as an umbrella for dozens of charitable and humanitarian institutions sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for decades, within a vision based on the institutionalization of humanitarian and community work, through continuous innovation and development and building a work system based on Studied plans and sustainable strategies, by improving the efficiency of its operational, field and logistical operations, strengthening its strategic partnerships, optimal investment in human capabilities, empowering youth culturally and cognitively, unifying capabilities, making optimum use of competencies and experiences, and meeting the basic needs of societies, thus contributing to enhancing stability Community peace and instilling a culture of hope as a driving force for positive change.

Enhance operational efficiency

While the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation witnessed in the year 2021 a further enhancement of operational efficiency and optimal utilization of resources, and was able to raise the number of beneficiaries of its initiatives to 91 million people in 97 countries, with a total volume of expenditure of 1.1 billion dirhams, reaching the largest number of Beneficiaries in only one year, compared to previous years.

In addition to its 571 employees, the Foundation’s various initiatives have attracted a record number of volunteers, whose contributions have constituted a major support in supporting the implementation of many humanitarian, relief, health, knowledge, cultural and community projects, programs and campaigns. The total number of volunteers in various initiatives and projects under the axes and sectors of the Foundation’s work has reached 144,936 volunteers, which is the largest number in the history of the Foundation, with an increase of 23,260 volunteers over the year 2020.

To encourage charitable, humanitarian, development, relief and community work, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation presented in 2021 appreciation and incentive prizes for charitable, humanitarian and development work with a total value of 17.7 million dirhams.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation includes 35 institutions and institutional initiatives that implement hundreds of projects, programs and campaigns, within five main work axes: humanitarian and relief aid, health care and disease control, dissemination of education and knowledge, future innovation and leadership, and empowering communities.