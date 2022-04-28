Irapuato, Guanajuato.- Receives the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato to the element that supposedly killer a Angel Yael19-year-old, who was a student of the Agronomy degree, yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

After a series of positions and indignation on the part of the Mexican and Guanajuato citizens, the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato, affirmed that The agent who murdered Ángel Yael was already handed over to them.

“The FGE received the availability of the National Guard element that presumably shot against the students in Irapuato yesterday.

In the legal term, your legal situation will be resolved” stated the Prosecutor.

The events occurred on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 27, while Angel Yael Along with two other young people, they traveled through the community of Copal in Irapuatowhen they were shot for an element of the National Guardkilling Yael and seriously injuring another 22-year-old girl.

It is important to remember what was the version of the events of National Guardwho argued that the element that fired, he did it because he was “baffled” by the simple presence of young people near an operation that was taking place.

Other versions go further, and explain that the young people, who were traveling in a Pick Up truck, were asked to stop, and by not doing so, the agent opened fire on them.

Read more: The National Guard says that it regrets the murder of Yael

At the time of publishing this note, it is unknown if there are already statements from the National Guard agent in question, but on social networks, users express total indignation at what happened.