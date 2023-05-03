Wednesday, May 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Man suspected of being armed arrested outside Buckingham Palace

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2023
in World
0
Man suspected of being armed arrested outside Buckingham Palace


close

London

Buckingham Palace is the residence of the British Royal Family in London.

Buckingham Palace is the residence of the British Royal Family in London.

The place was cordoned off. The man threw what appeared to be rifle cartridges into the park.

Police detained a man “suspected of being armed” on Tuesday as he approached Buckingham Palace and threw what appeared to be rifle cartridges into the park, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

“The place was cordoned off after the man was found in possession of a suspicious bag,” the police statement added. Specialists carried out a controlled explosion as a precaution after carrying out an evaluation,” he said.

(Developing).

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Man #suspected #armed #arrested #Buckingham #Palace

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Google is the second major opponent of the purchase of Activision Blizzard

Google is the second major opponent of the purchase of Activision Blizzard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result