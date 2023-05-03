Man suspected of being armed arrested outside Buckingham Palace

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Buckingham Palace is the residence of the British Royal Family in London.
The place was cordoned off. The man threw what appeared to be rifle cartridges into the park.
Police detained a man “suspected of being armed” on Tuesday as he approached Buckingham Palace and threw what appeared to be rifle cartridges into the park, London’s Metropolitan Police said.
“The place was cordoned off after the man was found in possession of a suspicious bag,” the police statement added. Specialists carried out a controlled explosion as a precaution after carrying out an evaluation,” he said.
(Developing).
