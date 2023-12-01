His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” affirmed that the anniversary of the establishment of our union and our state is full of virtues, noble meanings, lessons and lessons, and it serves as a bridge that connects our present with our past, and a window from which we look to a future that we want brighter and more brilliant.

His Highness said, in a speech on the occasion of the 52nd Union Day, “Today, the image of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, looms throughout our nation. We see it in every achievement we have achieved, and in every progress we have made. A building cannot rise without solid foundations and construction.” Humans and stones cannot succeed or be achieved without a correct vision, and a river does not flow without a rich source.”

The following is the text of the speech of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum:

“Dear sons and daughters of my country…

I congratulate you on the occasion of the fifty-second Union Day, and I pray to God with you to preserve our homeland, fulfill our hopes, and bestow upon us the blessings of security, stability, and prosperity. The anniversary of the establishment of our union and state is full of virtues, noble meanings, lessons and lessons. It serves as a bridge that connects our present with our past, and a window through which we look into a future that we want to be brighter and more brilliant.

Today, the image of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, shades all over our country. We see it in every achievement we have achieved, and in every progress we have made. A building cannot rise without solid foundations, the construction of people and stone cannot succeed and be achieved without a correct vision, and a river cannot flow without a plentiful source.

Sheikh Zayed and his assistant Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum and their brothers, the rulers of the Emirates, may God bless them all, laid the solid foundations of the union and its solid foundations, and launched the process of comprehensive development, and in their path they followed and inherited glory and responsibility, so that the process continues under the leadership of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The President of the State, who is responsible for its present and future, who is wise in managing its affairs, and who ensures the consolidation of its security, stability and prosperity. I ask God to protect him, guide his steps, fulfill his hopes, and enable him to move our country and our people forward.

Dear citizens, male and female…

At the beginning of our new federal year, we look forward with confidence and optimism to achieving our established goal, which is to bring our country to the ranks of the most advanced, prosperous and effective countries in the world. The source of our confidence and optimism is our belief that we can; Yes, we can, with our capabilities, achievements, personal experiences, and national competencies, and with the progress we achieve annually in all aspects of sustainable development and competitiveness, a progress that is witnessed by specialized international institutions in their annual indicators.

Preparing for the future has become one of the constants of our work. We prepare for it with visions, strategies, plans, and specialized institutions, and we let our actions and achievements speak for us. For a long time, we have been keen to anticipate the changes and prepare the requirements for positive interaction with their challenges, which always involve risks and opportunities. We never doubted for a moment our ability to seize opportunities and neutralize risks, which enabled us to adapt to the changes. Thus, our country was the first to comprehend the dimensions accompanying the information and communications revolution. , for space industries, for clean energy, for the fourth industrial revolution, and for artificial intelligence.

In the context of our preparation for the future, we were inspired by the vision of the “UAE Centenary 2071” and the “We Are the Emirates 2031” strategy to be the most prosperous society in the world, the global center for the new economy, the most prominent supporter of international cooperation, and the most pioneering and superior government system.

Achieving these goals required restructuring ministries and specialized bodies, and developing legislation in a way that provides flexibility and speed in decision-making and enhances our capabilities to keep pace with changes. As a result, this year we completed more than 152 government and federal projects in all sectors, and we have come an important way towards achieving these goals. For example, last year we weathered all the effects of the Corona pandemic. Our GDP increased from 1.49 trillion dirhams in 2021 to 1.62 trillion dirhams in 2022.

The World Bank estimates growth in our domestic product in 2023 at 3.4 percent, and in non-oil output at 4.5 percent. As for the volume of non-oil foreign trade, it rose to 2.23 trillion dirhams from 1.91 trillion dirhams in 2021. Foreign direct investment increased by 10 percent, recording 22.73 billion dollars.

We have also achieved important progress in international development and competitiveness indicators, such as the digital economy’s contribution to gross domestic product, human development, attracting foreign direct investment, attracting talent, tourism, active lifestyle, environmental performance, government, digital and logistical performance, and trust in government.

Dear citizens, male and female…

You know that the first goal at the forefront of the “We Are the Emirates 2031” vision is for our society to be the most prosperous in the world. In fact, this goal is the goal of the rest of the goals. Rather, it is a goal sought by the fathers of founding and the fathers of empowerment. The prosperity of our nation and the happiness of our people will remain the focus of all our visions, strategies, plans and projects. It will also remain the compass that guides the Union’s budgets, which allocate the largest percentage of their expenditures to social benefits.

At the last annual meetings of our government last November, we established the ten principles that determine the future of our economy. At the heart of these principles was placing young national cadres at the heart of our economic model to contribute effectively in all economic sectors.

Our national cadres, generation after generation, have led the development process in our country, and with our minds and hands we built our brilliant Emirati model. I am certain that our young generations will continue the journey, succeed, and be the effective driver of our economy now and in the future. We have established policies and programs to provide our young men and women with the most important sciences and knowledge, to form a generation of pioneers and innovators armed with the skills of the future, qualified to interact positively with its developments and changes, and capable of competing in an economic environment open to the world.

Dear citizens, male and female…

The changing situation regionally and internationally calls on us to adhere more to our principles and constants, and to strengthen our sources of internal strength, our ties with sister countries, and our relations with friendly countries across the world. We will remain loyal to our belief that the major dilemmas facing humanity, whether security, economic, or environmental, can only be resolved through joint action, avoiding violence, adopting peaceful means to resolve differences, and striving seriously to implement the slogans of the coexistence of civilizations, cultures, religions, and races.

Dear citizens, male and female…

You are the spirit of the union. You are his present and future. I have known you to be worthy of responsibility, you put our country at the top of your priorities, and you respond to its call to the point of martyrdom for the sake of its freedom, pride, security and stability. Over the years, you have proven your competence in keeping pace with changes, emulating your fathers and ancestors who have always adapted to circumstances, and at the same time preserved their customs, traditions, and values ​​of belonging, loyalty, giving, and good morals.

I thank God that the history of our ancestors is being renewed in our youth as they build satellites, sail in space, manage nuclear power plants, interact with artificial intelligence, and work hard in all work settings.

I renew my congratulations to you, the sons and daughters of my country, on the fifty-second anniversary of the establishment of our union, and I congratulate with you my brother, His Highness, the President of the State, and my brothers, Their Highnesses, members of the Supreme Council, rulers of the Emirates.

On this most important day, I extend my greetings and appreciation to our cadres in the government sector and to all members of our armed forces, security agencies, and civil protection agencies, appreciating their loyalty and keenness to perform their duties efficiently and masterfully.

I conclude with what I started with; Calling on God Almighty to guide us to what pleases Him, to preserve our homeland, to fulfill our hopes, and to bestow upon us the blessings of security, stability, and prosperity.”