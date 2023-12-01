Milei confirms Patricia Bullrich as Minister of Security

The team of the president-elect of Argentina confirmed this Friday the appointment of Patricia Bullrich as Minister of Security, information provided by sources to the local press last week | Photo: EFE/Enrique García Medina

The team of the elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, confirmed this Friday (1st) in a statement what sources had already reported to the local press last week: Patricia Bullrich, former Minister of Security under Mauricio Macri (2015- 2019), will return to this role in the new government.

“I thank President-elect Javier Milei for the opportunity offered to return to serve the country as Minister of Security. I have committed to everyone to achieve the profound change that society demands of us, and I will fight this battle from where I am today”, declared Bullrich on his social networks.

“Real change is possible if the law is applied in all corners of the country, equally for everyone and without privileges. Argentina needs order. We will be relentless against crime and will fight relentlessly against drug trafficking. It’s simple: whoever does it, pays”, concluded Bullrich in the message he published on the social network X (formerly Twitter) after the appointment was announced.

The former minister was the presidential candidate of the center-right coalition Together for Change in the first round, held in October, and came third in the dispute. Soon after, she declared support for Milei, who would beat Peronist Sergio Massa in the second round in November.

During the first round campaign, Bullrich criminally prosecuted Milei, who accused her of having “placed bombs in a kindergarten” during her time as a guerrilla fighter.

However, when declaring her support for the libertarian economist, the former minister said that she had spoken with Milei and they both forgave each other. “We talked about what these statements were and in private we forgave each other. Today, the country needs us to be able to forgive each other,” she said.

At the time, Bullrich claimed that supporting Milei did not bring with it any political agreement. “There is no pact, agreement or dialogue to co-govern here”, stated the former minister. (With EFE Agency)