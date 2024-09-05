His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, praised the inclusion of the name of His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Advisor, in a list of 100 figures shaping the future of artificial intelligence technology.

His Highness said, “In a changing world, where technologies are shaping the future global economy, and at the heart of these technologies is artificial intelligence technology, Time magazine has released its annual list of the 100 most important figures in this field. Among the list of those shaping the future of this technology globally, The Shapers, we see the name of my brother, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who leads several global institutions, companies, partnerships and programmes to contribute to shaping the future of this sector, not only locally but globally, and thus contribute to determining the shape of the future global economy.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added on the “X” platform (formerly Twitter), “The list also includes a member of the national team in this sector, Faisal Al Bannai, as one of the officials of the world’s leading companies in this field.”

His Highness said, “The nation is proud of you… and is betting on what you have bet on… and the future is built with you and by you. And the future of our generations with you will be more beautiful, God willing.”