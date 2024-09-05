Major reshuffle in the Ukrainian government. More than half of the ministers are gone, including the Foreign Minister Kuleba. Andriy Sybiha, voted in by 258 Kiev MPs, takes his place. These are difficult times for Volodymyr Zelensky who, after having broken through the Russian border in August, now finds himself with great internal difficulties and at the front where Russia has struck Kinzhal Lviv with hypersonic missiles, almost on the border with Poland, while the death toll from the Russian missile attack on Tuesday in Poltava has risen to 55 people while 328 have been injured.