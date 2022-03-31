His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that “during the Expo 2020 trip, the UAE showed the world a different image of creativity that touched the minds and hearts of all segments of society, and the people of the Emirates demonstrated their ability to face difficulties and challenges.”

This came during a recorded speech delivered by His Highness to the closing ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai, during which he stressed that the UAE will always remain a center for connecting minds and creating the future with an exceptional government and the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. His Highness said: “In every moment of this trip, we reflected the values ​​of the people of the Emirates of love and hospitality… Today is not the end of Expo 2020, but a new beginning… The Emirates and Dubai, God willing, will remain in their brilliance and strength and in their ability to connect minds… and create the future… with this The exceptional government and the leadership of my brother, Mohammed bin Zayed.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, witnessed the closing ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai, which was held this evening, in Al Wasl Square in the heart of the global event whose activities were brought down today, while the Japanese city of Osaka prepares To receive the next session of the Expo.

The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of the Emirates Group, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, and Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, and a number of officials.

More than 190 countries participated in the “Expo 2020 Dubai”, which started on October 1, 2021, as well as the participation of international organizations, bodies and institutions, local and international companies, as well as academic bodies, and within the largest session of the world’s largest exhibitions, the oldest in history and the most comprehensive content, and perhaps the most important And it has the deepest impact due to its timing in which the world is preparing for a new start to the path of progress and development.

The ceremony began with the playing of the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates, followed by a speech by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, in which he expressed his sincere congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership for the great success of this exceptional session of Expo, which will remain engraved in the memory of history, and it will remain a luminous milestone in the record of the achievements of our young nation.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan praised the great effort behind this honorable success of a historic session of the huge World Expo in the UAE, led by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Supreme Chairman of the Emirates Group and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Higher Committee. Dubai, stressing that the follow-up and motivation of His Highness was one of the most important reasons for presenting a historical version of the event, thanks to the efforts of a huge team led by Her Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai expressed his thanks and appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of this historic session, especially the International Exhibitions Bureau, for its great cooperation since the UAE’s winning of hosting, as well as thousands of volunteers and members of the various work teams within a work system whose components were integrated to bring the event out on This honorable manner, which is a cause for pride and honor.

And he listed the most important stations that the Expo witnessed during the past six months, foremost of which is the celebration of the golden jubilee of the United Arab Emirates, which the Expo came to confirm its position as a land of tolerance, coexistence and peace, while the anniversary of Expo 2020 Dubai will remain a symbol of hope and an embodiment of the strength of human will.

Concluding his speech, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan expressed the UAE’s aspiration to participate in Expo Osaka 2025, calling for the adoption of the knowledge, innovations and ideas presented by the Dubai Expo as an inspiration to build a new world. He said: Today we bid farewell to Expo 2020 Dubai, with its great and influential journey, and we look forward To his sustainable legacy, which our sons and daughters will carry forward, to complete his grand goals by stimulating innovation and creativity in a harmonious global society.”

Success is the result of a vision

In addition, the President of the General Assembly of the International Bureau of Exhibitions, Jay Chol Choi, delivered a speech, at the outset, expressing sincere thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates, for the support they provided, which was an essential pillar for the success of the great global event, in which the world gathered in order to advance the march of progress humanitarian progress in various areas of development.

He also stressed during his speech that the success of Expo 2020 Dubai is the result of the vision behind its successful organization, with its first holding in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, as well as the first time that the global event witnessed the establishment of independent pavilions for more than 190 countries, stressing that the success of Expo 2020 Dubai is the result of the vision behind its successful organization. This session is the fruit of a collective effort based on the pivotal role of the United Arab Emirates, in complementarity with the contributions of the International Bureau of Exhibitions, as the organizing body, as well as all participating countries from around the world.

Choi pointed out that Expo 2020 Dubai is evidence of the world’s ability to navigate between challenges, dependent on cooperation to achieve this goal, noting the rest of the event, which was held under the slogan “Connecting Minds…Making the Future” in discussing the existing challenges and opportunities available to the world, and granting generations New tools that enable them to create a better future.

The President of the General Assembly of the International Bureau of Exhibitions called on all participants in Expo 2020 Dubai, to bring with them to their countries the visions and ambitions that everyone has had during the past six months, and for this rich experience that has mobilized in Dubai with creative ideas a reason to change the approach of the world for the better, and to remain It remains with them to put its noble goals into actual implementation during the next stage.

hand over the flag

After that, a ceremony was held to hand over the Expo flag, marking the event’s moving to its next stop, the Japanese city of Osaka, where His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, handed over the Expo flag to officials of the International Bureau of Exhibitions, the global organizer of the exhibition. Expo, who, in turn, handed over the flag to Osaka Expo officials, His Excellency Wakamiya Kenji, Minister of Expo 2025 Osaka, and Yashimura Hiryofumi, Governor of Osaka, in a symbolic step that brought the curtain down on Expo 2020 Dubai, to begin preparations for Osaka to host the event in 2025. .

In conclusion, the audience watched a dazzling concert in which the international star Christina Aguilera, the international artist Yo-Yo Ma, who is one of the most famous cellists in the world and the recipient of many prestigious awards, in addition to the famous singer, songwriter and pianist Norah Jones, also included the concert. Paintings inspired by the UAE’s folklore and authentic culture, in addition to a creative show in which about 440 exhibitors from 56 countries participated.

To watch the video, click on the link



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

