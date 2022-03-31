Electrified anti-intrusion doors, armored bodywork and the logo Aston Martin on the muzzle. It would seem to be the perfect recipe for 007’s new car yet the special Vantage tuned by AddArmor is not the new car supplied to James Bond but a vehicle that anyone can buy. The US company specializing in car armor has in fact presented its project for the British brand’s sports car. An elaboration that the company defines as an “intrusion protection package” and which is also offered on other vehicles, at a price of $ 32,500, € 29,315 at current exchange rates.

The armored Aston Martin Vantage thus boasts a level of protection B4 which includes firewall system and reinforced doors in composite material, bulletproof glass, an explosion-resistant steel roof and a specific tank protection with reinforced suspension. The exhaust is also tamper-proof while the tires are run-flat. To complete the picture, there are the electrified door handles with the anti-intrusion system that can be activated from inside the passenger compartment. The use of Kevlar for most of the body armor made it possible to keep the weight gain contained, with only 204 kg more compared to that of the standard vehicle and despite the addition of the steel roof and underbody reinforcements, according to AddArmor this Vantage always remains highly performing.

In fact, it is still pushing it the AMG-derived 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine capable of delivering 510 hp and 685 Nm of torque. The performance should therefore have remained in line with those declared by the British brand for the original Aston Martin Vantage, capable of reaching 314 km / h of maximum speed and sprinting from 0 to 100 km / h in just 3.4 seconds. . A job worthy of Agent Q that performed by AddArmor: who knows what they could do with the new Aston Martin V12, the latest endothermic of the sports model family.