His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, received today (Wednesday) His Excellency Numan Kurtulmuş, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Turkey, at Al Shindagha Majlis in Dubai.

His Highness the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, welcomed the Chairman of the Council of Ministers. The Turkish nation conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the friendly Republic of Turkey, and his wishes for the UAE to continue progress and prosperity in light of the strategic relations that bring together the two friendly peoples and countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Excellency Numan Kurtulmuş discussed, during the meeting attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman of the Emirates Airlines Group, and His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Foundation. For the media, the cooperation relations between the UAE and the Republic of Turkey, and ways to enhance them at all levels, in addition to a number of issues and topics of common interest.

The meeting discussed the importance of parliamentary relations between the two countries in achieving development, building bridges of cooperation and rapprochement between the two friendly peoples, supporting common issues at the regional and global levels, and the role of parliaments in strengthening frameworks of cooperation and dialogue in the world and spreading common human values.

On the sidelines of the meeting between the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the Speaker of the Turkish National Assembly, His Highness met with a group of notables from the country, heads and directors of departments, bodies, institutions, and businessmen.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was keen to engage in conversation with the attendees about a number of topics related to the comprehensive and sustainable development process in Dubai, cooperation between the government and private sectors in implementing the great visions and ambitions of the UAE and the Emirate of Dubai, and ways to strengthen this partnership that has long been… A model to be emulated in the optimal use of the resources, energies and capabilities that both sides enjoy in advancing development and modernization processes that do not stop and aim primarily to serve the nation and achieve the interest of the citizen.

His Highness also met with the team of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, led by His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, on the occasion of the administration obtaining a six-star rating for the Hatta port and five stars for the services of the Customer Happiness Center at Dubai International Airport, out of 7 according to the system. The Global Stars Program was launched by the country, with the aim of creating qualitative transformations in the level of government services and elevating them to exceed the highest international standards through the application of best practices.

His Highness congratulated the team of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, calling on them to ensure that they provide the best services according to the highest standards that take into account ease, speed and accuracy to enhance customer satisfaction and improve their experiences. His Highness expressed his pride in the capabilities and skills of distinguished national competencies that have raised the quality of services in accordance with the highest international standards.

At the end of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took memorial photos with the team of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, who expressed to His Highness their great happiness with this appreciation, which reflects the wise leadership’s keenness to encourage national institutions to reach the highest international ranks and classifications.