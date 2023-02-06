Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, presided over the cabinet meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Vice President The Cabinet and Minister of Finance, Lieutenant General HH Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said: “I chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers at the Al Watan Palace in Abu Dhabi. And inspire them patience and solace ».

His Highness also said, “And in sympathy with the directives of my brother, the President of the State, may God protect him, all work teams have been instructed to follow up the effects of the earthquake and coordinate with the two brotherly countries to provide all kinds of assistance to our brothers in Syria and Turkey. We ask God to protect them from all harm and spare them all harm.”

His Highness said, “In the Council of Ministers, we were briefed on the results of the UAE’s foreign trade in 2022, which reached a historic record, praise be to God. It reached more than 2.2 trillion dirhams, achieving a growth of 17%..”.

His Highness affirmed, “Our foreign trade, thank God, is accelerating. The UAE”.

His Highness also said, “We also adopted today the national framework for environmental sustainability in the UAE with the aim of integrated preservation of ecosystems and ensuring the sustainability of our natural resources. We also approved assigning the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to coordinate all government efforts in the country in preparation for hosting the global event COP28.”

His Highness added, “Today, we approved the executive decisions to establish the National Space Fund … which aims to support the implementation of our ambitious national projects in the field of space, build the capabilities and competencies of our young men and women in this sector, and attract the best specialized companies to build their space projects from the UAE.”

His Highness also said, “Today, we approved assigning the competent authorities in the country to submit an urgent study to the Council of Ministers on the best way to benefit from new artificial intelligence technologies, such as ChatGPT in government work..and its future effects on the educational, health, media, and other sectors..and how the government will deal positively and safely with these. Technologies».

Record

The non-oil foreign trade of the United Arab Emirates achieved record growth rates in 2022, reaching 2 trillion and 233 billion dirhams, a growth of 17%, compared to 2021, thus crossing the two trillion dirhams barrier for the first time in history, and this growth comes after trade achieved The country’s non-oil foreign exchange rate increased by 12% in 2020 to record 1.496 trillion dirhams, and then a 28% jump in 2021 to reach 1.911 trillion dirhams.

National Space Fund

In the context of the future strategic sectors, the Council adopted a decision regarding the establishment of the National Space Fund under the management and supervision of the Emirates Space Agency, according to which the fund consists of three tracks: the capacity development track, the support track for space projects concerned with capacity development, and the grants track. The fund aims to build national capabilities and competencies, raise the economic contribution to the diversification of the national economy, consolidate the UAE’s position as a major center for business in space, and develop the infrastructure supporting the space industry.

Cyber ​​security

The Council also approved the National Policy for the Security of the Internet of Things, the National Program for Cybersecurity Accreditation, the National Policy for Cloud Security, and a package of associated policies aimed at enhancing complementarity and effectiveness in providing forward-looking solutions related to cybersecurity challenges resulting from technological development, and reducing the number of serious incidents by (20%). %), promoting technology adoption, defining a common approach to responding to cybersecurity incidents, providing key directives for the cybersecurity system in order to protect UAE cyberspace, and establishing a successful accreditation system that operates according to strict standards to build confidence in the system of cybersecurity service providers in the country. It was also approved to form a national committee to combat cyber threats and malicious software.

Raising the efficiency of government work

The Cabinet approved the submission of a study that includes standards, guidelines, and scope determination on the best way to benefit from new artificial intelligence technologies such as ChatGPT in government work, and its future effects on the educational, health, media, and other sectors, and how the government will deal positively and safely with these technologies, in a way that contributes to enhancing efforts to increase productivity. efficiency in various sectors.

“Made in UAE”

In support of national products, the Council adopted a decision regarding updating the “Made in the Emirates” mark system, which includes simplifying the procedures for obtaining the mark by not requiring a certain percentage of the “industrial” added value to encourage small and medium enterprises to obtain the mark, and allowing industrial facilities in free zones to obtain On the mark after fulfilling its requirements, and confirming the facility’s commitment to product safety through the application of product conformity programs to specifications and related technical regulations, compliance with the requirements of the federal law regarding product safety and its implementing regulations, supporting the competitiveness of national products, and enhancing confidence in Emirati products that have the mark in Local and foreign markets, support for the “Make in the UAE” initiative, and the national added value program.

Adopting executive regulations for laws

In legislative affairs, the Council of Ministers adopted a decision regarding the issuance of executive regulations for a number of federal laws and legislation, including the executive regulations of the federal law regarding the protection of witnesses and the like, and the executive regulations of the federal law regarding access to genetic resources and their derivatives and the fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from their use.

And the Cabinet approved a decision regarding the executive regulations of the federal law regarding private health facilities, in line with the state’s policy regarding foreign investor ownership, and a decision regarding the executive regulations of the decree by a federal law regarding electronic transactions and trust services, specifying articles related to the requirements and procedures for issuing the license, its duration, and the termination plan, Renewal, amendment and cancellation of the license, including additional and detailed requirements for trust services, and a decision regarding the executive regulations of the Federal Decree-Law regarding the National Center for Early Inquiry.

Updating the targets of “Nafis”

The Cabinet was briefed on the developments of Emiratisation programs in the private sector, and issued a decision regarding the amendment of some provisions related to the goals of the “Nafes” initiatives, so that the annual target for Emiratisation is divided throughout the year by 1% in the first six months of the year, and the other 1% in the second half. of the year, which contributes to motivating and supporting private sector establishments in planning the percentages of Emiratisation required of them, and raising the rate of vacancies offered by them in the labor market.

Structuring Islamic Sukuk

The Council of Ministers approved a decision approving the structuring of Islamic sukuk, as the decision contributes to attracting a new class of investors in the internal public debt program and the external public debt program, to enhance the economic competitiveness of the state, and supports the sustainability of economic growth.

The Council also adopted a number of decisions related to the economic record, and regarding violation of legislation regulating space activities, and the carbon compensation and reduction plan in the field of international aviation (CORSIA) in the UAE, in addition to a number of regulatory decisions regarding the services provided by the Federal Tax Authority, and rehabilitation and training services. In the financial services provided by the Securities and Commodities Authority.

Establishing state embassies

The Council approved the issuance of federal decrees regarding the establishment of a number of embassies for the country, in each of the Kingdom of Denmark in Copenhagen, the Czech Republic in Prague, the Republic of Finland in Helsinki, and Mongolia in Ulaanbaatar.

8 international agreements

In international affairs, the Council approved and ratified 3 agreements between the State and the Republic of Lithuania on transfer of sentenced persons, mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, and extradition, and two agreements between the State and the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, extradition, and an agreement between the State and the Republic of Poland on legal cooperation in criminal matters.

The Council also approved an agreement between the Government of the State and the Government of the Russian Federation regarding cooperation in the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes, and the signing of an agreement between the Government of the State and the Government of the State of Israel regarding cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters.

In the government reports, the Council reviewed the annual report of the Board of Directors of the Securities and Commodities Authority for the year 2022, and the report on the achievements and work of each of the Standing Committee for Agreements, the Emirates Council for Environmental and Municipal Work, and the Emirates Council for Sharia Fatwa, for the year 2022.

Green Agenda 2030

The Cabinet was also briefed on developments in the implementation of the country’s Green Agenda 2030, as the country aspires by 2030 to achieve a qualitative leap to achieve the goals of sustainable development, in a way that enhances efforts to expand horizons towards the UAE Centennial 2071. The past years witnessed many achievements at the local and international levels. Which contribute to the implementation of the Green Agenda programmes, which include the National Program for Green Innovation, the Green Economic Diversification Program, the Integrated Green Infrastructure Program, the Green Manpower and Talents Program, the Natural Capital Program, the Environmental Goods and Services Program, the Integrated Energy and Water Management Program, and the National Program Renewable energy, the National Green Economy Database Program, the National Program for Energy and Water Efficiency, and the National Program for Sustainable Transport. During the coming period 2023-2030, work will be done to implement and follow up initiatives and projects to achieve the most important expected benefits when transitioning to a green economy in terms of an increase in GDP by 4% to 5% by 2030, and an increase in exports by about 24 to 25 billion dirhams by 2030. 2030, and reduce emissions from the energy sector from 430 kilowatt-hours in 2013 to less than 100 kilowatt-hours by 2030.

The Council of Ministers also approved the National Agenda for Integrated Waste Management 2023-2026, which includes an integrated system of directions, enablers, and projects, and aims to reduce waste generation, enhance production and consumption practices, and develop technical solutions in sorting, reusing, recycling, and treating waste by adopting a circular economy approach, and ensuring the adoption of Proper waste disposal systems in landfills, and building research, development and innovation capabilities to enable the adoption of advanced technology, in a way that enhances efforts to develop a sustainable business environment and infrastructure, and efforts to preserve it, as one of the main pillars of sustainable development.

National framework for environmental sustainability

The Council of Ministers approved the National Framework for Environmental Sustainability, which represents a comprehensive framework for all approved national strategies, policies and agendas on the basis of which work is carried out in regulating environmental work in the country, enhancing the quality of life and maintaining a sustainable environment that supports economic growth, and includes 5 axes: the axis of nature and the axis of environmental health. , the axis of climate change, the axis of living organisms, and the path of biosecurity.

The National Framework for Environmental Sustainability aims to enhance the quality of life in the country, present and in the future, promote diversification and economic prosperity, preserve the UAE’s ecosystems and sustain its ecological resources and services, integrate environmental considerations into the relationship of sectors and individuals with the country’s environment, and support the achievement of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

According to the result of the country’s environmental performance index, the UAE achieved first place in the world in 6 indicators in 2022, which are indicators of domestic solid fuels, marine reserves, water resources, decreasing loss of wetlands, decreasing growth rate in carbon dioxide emissions, and decreasing growth rate of black carbon. , to become the first regionally, in the Arab world and in the Gulf in the general index of environmental performance during the year 2022.

We adopted during the Cabinet meeting:

Within the meeting agenda:

The country’s hosting of the Climate Conference of the Parties (COP28)

