Mexico. – The Mexican singer dethroned Marco Antonio Solís “El Buki”, Christian Nodal, Los Tigres del Norte and Chiquis Rivera turned you into the Latin artist with the Best Regional Mexican Music Album.

Natalia Lafourcade, originally from Veracruztriumphed at the 2023 Grammy Awards by winning the important nomination of “Best Regional Mexican Music Album” for “Un canto por México- El Musical” musical project that was released in May 2022.

“Thank you Grammy Awards, thank you “Un canto por México” I have infinite joy in my soul for celebrating our singing, our culture, our tradition,” Natalia Lafourcade wrote in a recent publication where she thanked the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. or better known as the Grammy Awards for the outstanding recognition of his music.

Likewise, the composer of great hits such as “Hasta la raíz”, “Lo que construimos”, “Nunca es suficiente” among others, rewarded all the collaborators who were part of the musical album that was made during the COVID-19 pandemic and who has great collaborations with the Mexican group Los Cojolites.

“There were many people who were collaborating on this beautiful project, and I want to thank all of them very much. Mainly Los Cojolites, who are one of my greatest inspirations in music, ”added Natalia Lafourcade during a broadcast on Instagram where she reacted to the triumph of the Grammy Awards.

Finally, Natalia Lafourcade, 38 years old, thanked all the Mexican musicians for having been a strong inspiration in creating the musical album of “Un canto por México- El Musical” because, he assured that Mexico is a country where music is heard everywhere.

“I want to dedicate this award, just, to all the people for whom we made this project, our inspiration was the music, the tradition, the culture of Mexico that happens everywhere”, concluded Natalia Lafourcade who, from Madrid, Spain thanked the Academy and great musicians from Mexico for having been an inspiration for the album.