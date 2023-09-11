His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, today, Monday, expressed his condolences to sister Libya for the victims of the floods.

His Highness previously wrote on Twitter, “Our condolences to our people in sisterly Libya who were victims of the floods… and our hearts are with them… and our prayers are that God will ease their affliction and have mercy on their dead.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, “May God protect Libya and its people from all harm… and perpetuate their security and safety… and the UAE will remain beside its brothers at all times.”