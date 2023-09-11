Sanctions | In Russia, turmoil began after the EU’s new car policy

The new recommendation makes it clear that cars with Russian license plates could not be brought into the EU in the future, even for personal use.

Russian On Sunday, the media began to stir about the new European Commission, which entered into force on Friday instructionsaccording to the wording of which, cars registered in Russia cannot be brought into the EU territory even for personal tourist use.

The line has been criticized by a news agency Reuters according to, among others, the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova. According to him, the rule is racist towards Russians.

The Russian embassy in Helsinki has issued a warning regarding the incident Telegramon its channel.

“Taking into account the possible risks, we recommend that Russian citizens do not travel to Finland in cars with Russian license plates,” the mission writes.

It’s about is not about a new sanction, but about a new interpretation recommendation given to the member states, which applies to already decided sanctions. in Finland Customs announced that it would find out with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the effects of the recommendation for Finland.

According to the new recommendation, in terms of sanctions, it does not matter whether the vehicle registered in Russia is for private or commercial use, but the import of all vehicles listed in the sanctions regulation would be completely prohibited.

Information Manager Ismo Ulvila The representative of the European Commission in Finland commented on the new instructions to STT on Monday via email.

“The EU member states must put [Venäjän vastaiset] sanctions implemented. Based on the instructions given on Friday, the member states must ensure that no valuable goods are imported from Russia into the EU territory, which can include, for example, cars, valuable watches, jewelry and gold.”

According to Ulvila, the guidelines apply not only to Russia but also to Belarus.

“The ban does not apply to personal essential goods, nor to products bought by EU citizens from Russia for their personal use.”

The car trade has been one of the areas where sanctions against Russia have leaked significantly, especially for cars exported to Russia.