His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today, Saturday, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, ordered the disbursement of 12 million and 825 thousand dirhams, an additional bonus for the owners of 2565 taxi license plates for citizens.

His Highness said in a tweet through the official account of the Dubai Government Media Office on Twitter: “Mohammed bin Rashid, in his capacity as ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, orders the disbursement of 12 million and 825 thousand dirhams, an additional honor for the owners of 2565 taxi license plates for citizens, and the Roads and Transport Authority will start delivering a year’s reward. 2021 for their beneficiaries in the blessed month of Ramadan, in addition to the amounts owed to them annually.