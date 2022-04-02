There is a video that quickly went viral and features a sweet puppy who is finally enjoying some healthy relaxation as it should be. The dog is treated like a king after entering a shop. She sits and lies comfortably on a sofa for sale. And whoever shoots the video has allowed everyone to see this nice skit.

Photo source from video on TiTok by vivian.dalila

On January 26, a caramel-colored homeless dog decided to walk into a shop Casas Bahia in the city of Anápolis, a municipality of Brazil in the state of Goiás, part of the mesoregion of Centro Goiano and the micro-region of Anápolis.

Once inside the door he saw a nice blue sofa, soft and comfortable. And he decided to lie down on that sofa for a while to relax and rest. They also gave him a pillow to hold his head up and take a really comfortable nap.

Vivian Dalila, an employee of the store, posted a video on her TikTok profile of the dog already feeling at home. She feels in her place and apparently this isn’t the first time the dog has decided to sleep on that sofa.

If in the past we have already seen dogs enter and sit comfortably on the sofas, also in this case the scene is very tender. The puppy seems to be really comfortable and sleep soundly, also because the store employees are there to take care of him.

The video obviously went viral in a short time.

Posting to the employee’s TikTok profile garnered thousands of views, likes and even comments.