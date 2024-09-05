His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may God protect him, has become a global center for developing innovative experiences, and a platform for advanced technology and artificial intelligence solutions, based on a future vision that adopts sustainable development and investment in Emirati people to lead change, raise the levels of government work and move them to advanced stages.

This came during His Highness’s meeting with the CEOs of Artificial Intelligence in the UAE government, and His Highness’s honoring of the graduates of the UAE Government Leaders Program 2023, at Qasr Al Watan in the capital, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, where the CEOs of Artificial Intelligence in the UAE government were selected, after the Cabinet, headed by His Highness, approved the creation of the position of CEO of Artificial Intelligence in ministries and federal government entities.

During the meeting and graduation ceremony, His Highness stressed that the UAE was founded on a sustainable developmental ideology that adopts the continuous updating of government work models, and the innovation of new solutions that enhance the pace of work, productivity and achievement, and bring about qualitative shifts in work, so that the UAE government is the best, most efficient and most prepared for the future in the world, and that investing in the Emirati people and developing national minds and talents is an investment in the future, and is the winning bet to ensure a better tomorrow for future generations.

His Highness said: “Investing in the Emirati people and developing national minds and talents is an investment in the future, and it is the winning bet to ensure a better tomorrow for future generations. Our goal is to make qualitative shifts in work to make the UAE government the best, most efficient and most prepared for the future in the world.”

The selection of CEOs of Artificial Intelligence in the UAE government aims to enhance and expand the scope of developing artificial intelligence solutions and applications in government work, as part of the efforts aimed at translating the objectives of the We the Emirates Vision 2031, which focuses on achieving global leadership in the fields of artificial intelligence and digital technology, and ensuring the sustainability of economic and social development in the UAE.