Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the Federation, receiving the Local Administrative Award represents a great pride for the Federation as it is an international award and we have a male and female player in the junior categories of the award, which represents an extension of the Federation’s achievements, the most recent of which was in the Games.” Asian Cup in China, and the UAE champions won 10 medals, and winning the award is a responsibility to continue the path of achievements.”

He added that Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi is a ju-jitsu player and has a black belt, before he became president of the federation. He also holds a number of external positions, including the presidency of the Asian Federation, the first vice president of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, and the president of the Abu Dhabi International Association of Jiu-Jitsu Professionals. He was behind the game’s global reach, as governor. He ranked first for four years in a row. He also contributed through initiatives and projects to reaching 250,000 practitioners in the country, publishing and developing the game since 2008, and many other achievements. We hope that the year 2024 will be full of achievements.

Al Dhaheri congratulated the family of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation on this award and said: “We are proud to be present in this international award that bears the name of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which represents an incentive for us in the future.” ».