The president of the United States, Donald Trumphe has appealed to “worry less” from the Russian president, Vladimir Putinand more of the “violators” and “people of mental institutions” for “Do not end like Europe”

“We should spend less time worrying about Putin and more of the bands of violators immigrants, drug lords and people from mental institutions that enter our country,” said Trump. “Let’s not end like Europe!” He has spumed in a message posted on the social network Truthsocialof which he own.

Trump himself has assured that the month of February has had “the least number of illegal immigrants trying to enter” a total of a total of 8,326 people. According to the president, this implies the end of “the invasion.” “In comparison, under the mandate of Joe Biden -an American extender -there were 300,000 illegal crossing in a month, and practically all were released in our country,” he criticized.

On Thursday, February 27, the United States National Security Department reported that at least 20,000 foreign people in an irregular situation They have been arrested Since Donald Trump took office.