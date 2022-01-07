The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment reported that flexible working hours can be applied to all days of the week, including Friday, as required by the interest of the workflow, so that the beginning of work is between 6:30 in the morning and 8:30 in the morning and for a period of 8 hours, except for Friday, when it is From 6:30 until 7:30 in the morning and ends at 12:00 in the evening for a period of 4 and a half hours, and the institution circulated a decision to change its working hours at the level of employees.

The Foundation announced the official working hours for the new year, which began to work on Monday, January 3, 2022, in line with the weekly work system that was recently adopted, at the level of federal and local government departments in the country.

The official working hours at the Foundation’s headquarters will be from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm, from Monday to Thursday, and from 7:30 am to 12:00 pm on Friday.



