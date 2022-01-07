Question, the developer behind experimental game-making satire The Magic Circle, is next working on a South Park project.
The California and Virginia-based studio, which most recently released 2019 co-op horror The Blackout Club, revealed its South Park project via a new job listing.
Question’s job ad notes that the studio now includes team members who previously worked on Obsidian’s celebrated South Park: The Stick of Truth and Ubisoft’s own follow-up Fractured But Hole. It also asks for applicants to have multiplayer development experience.
Question is now seeking a Lead Level Designer to work on a new video game set in the world of South Park.
Details here:https://t.co/iAR0yFO3GF
– Question (@question_games) January 5, 2022
In Eurogamer’s The Magic Circle review, Simon Parkin described the game as “a caustic, often-prickly satire on contemporary game making” – something which could probably translate well to a South Park setting.
It’s been over four years since the last South Park game was released – RedLynx’s South Park: Phone Destroyer for mobiles. Meanwhile, the main South Park franchise rumbles on with a series of special episodes for new streaming service Paramount +.
Leave a Reply