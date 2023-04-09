His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, honored the winners of the Scientific Excellence Medal and the Scientific Research Medal.

His Highness wrote on Twitter, “Today, we received a group of scientists and researchers … and honored the winners of the Scientific Excellence Medal and the Scientific Research Medal.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, “Scientists in medicine, energy, artificial intelligence, genetics, and promising researchers in the UAE … with them, countries advance, people advance, and serious generations graduate on the path of science and knowledge.”

