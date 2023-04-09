The piece begins with news referring to the previous administration about high inflation and hunger

the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) completes 100 days on Monday (10.Apr.2023). The PT communication team has prepared videos to celebrate the milestone. One of them says that Brazil “It is moving forward again”.

the advertising piece starts with news referring to the government of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The narrator voice talks about problems of high inflation, high fuel prices and hunger, for example. “For a moment, the light of hope almost went out”says the video.

Afterwards, the campaign tries to convey the idea that Lula started reversing some of these problems with a kind of summary of what he did at the beginning of the new term.

In one of the moments, the recording exalts the actions taken by Lula regarding the rains on the coast of São Paulo in February. In the cut, an image of Lula appears with Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) when they spoke to journalists about the issue. The governor of São Paulo was one of Bolsonaro’s ministers.

Watch (2min4s):

When talking about the resumption of the Minha Casa Minha Vida program, the advertisement talks about “30,000 units” distributed by the population in a title highlighted in the middle of the video. However, a less prominent observation says that this is the forecast for the accumulated until the end of 2023.

Another image explored is vaccination with the bivalent covid-19 vaccine in March. Whoever applied the vaccine to Lula was Geraldo Alckmin (PSDB), vice-president and minister of Development, Trade and Industry.

The video still features cuts from Lula’s meetings with international leaders in 2023. He met with Alberto Fernandez (Argentina), Joe Biden (USA) and Olaf Scholz (Germany).