Al Ittihad – Abu Dhabi
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, affirmed that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, is the nation’s treasure and the nation’s support.
And the official account of the Dubai government was published on Twitter: “My brother Muhammad is the safety valve. My brother Muhammad is the treasure of the homeland and the support of the homeland. The people of the Emirates bet on the future of the Emirates,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
“My brother Muhammad is the safety valve.. My brother Muhammad is the treasure of the nation and the support of the nation.. And the people of the Emirates bet on the future of the Emirates.”
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum pic.twitter.com/BmKiRfWcPy
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 17, 2022
And he added in a second tweet: “God loves us, brother, friend and leader … Mohammed bin Zayed,” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
“God has blessed us with a brother, friend and leader…Mohammed bin Zayed”
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum pic.twitter.com/LfCFYcYzXH
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 17, 2022
