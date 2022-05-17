Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Giro d’Italia 2022: this was Biniam Girmay’s accident on the podium

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2022
in Sports
Biniam Girmay

Biniam Girmay

He won the stage, but the doctors decided to carry out tests.

Eritrean rider Biniam Girmay won the tenth stage of the Giro d’Italia, this Tuesday in Jesi (central-east), being the first victory of a rider from his country in a Grand Tour.

The Spaniard Juan Pedro López (Trek) retained the ‘pink jersey’ as leader of the general, which was donned for the first time a week ago on the Etna stage.

Girmay, transferred to the hospital

Girmay, of the Belgian team Intermarché, beat the Dutch Mathieu van der Poel in the sprint, who gave a thumbs up as he crossed the finish line to congratulate the young African on his performance.

Girmay, 22, is taking part in the Italian round for the first time. Professional since 2020, the Eritrean has 8 wins to his credit, three of them in 2022. At the end of March, he became the first African to win a classic (Ghent-Wevelgem).

However, the eritero had an accident on the podium. As he tried to uncork the champagne bottle, the cork came loose and hit him in the eye.

The team’s doctors decided to take him to the hospital for tests.

That was the difficult moment.

